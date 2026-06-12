NTA introduces student-friendly changes for NEET-UG 2026 re- examination



"By setting the window at 195 minutes inclusive of formalities, we have ensured that the time available for the examination is fully protected," the agency said in a statement.

In a move to enhance convenience, the number of pages for rough work in the question-paper booklet has been doubled, from two to four pages. Candidates can use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and end of the booklet to work through calculations and reasoning.



To better accommodate left-handed candidates, who constitute nearly 10% of examinees, NTA has redesigned the placement of rough-work pages. Earlier provided only at the end of the booklet, two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page, in addition to the pages at the end. The redesign applies to both the English and regional-language versions of the question paper.