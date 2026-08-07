More medical officers in West Bengal can now pursue PG degrees

“Earlier, if the limit of ‘trainee reserve’ was filled, many doctors were deprived of the opportunity to go for higher studies like MD or MS courses even if they were eligible. Now, many more doctors will be able to take leave to pursue higher studies. As a result, the number of specialist doctors will increase in West Bengal. The quality of future services will improve further. The possibility of postgraduate seats getting wasted will also be ruled out following the increase in the number of ‘trainee reserve’ category,” a forum representative said.