More Indians investing in Rwanda: Ambassador Jacqueline Mukangira

Rajkot: More Gujaratis are coming to Rwanda because "they can benefit from our conducive investment environment with both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to national as well as foreign investors and zero tolerance for corruption", Rwanda's Ambassador to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, said on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference here, the East African country's envoy said: "Rwanda and India enjoy excellent bilateral relations, and many Indians are doing business in Rwanda, with a significant number from Gujarat. In fact, India is the second-largest foreign investor in Rwanda and also its second-largest trading partner."

She further stated that Rwanda imports pharmaceuticals, ICT machinery and equipment, and goods such as rice, textiles, and sugar — "much of which can be sourced from Gujarat".