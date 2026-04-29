More funding for govt’s tech-led, industry-focused skilling drive

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS): India’s skilling ecosystem is undergoing a structural transformation with coordinated, technology‑enabled and industry‑aligned frameworks, and the Union Budget 2026‑27 strengthens that shift, the government said on Wednesday.
The Union Budget 2026‑27 integrated sector‑specific skill programmes with infrastructure development, as the government emphasised on demand-driven training, measurable outcomes and inclusive access, an official statement said.
Initiatives spanning ITI upgradation, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, PM–SETU, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and other reforms aim to improve scale, quality, transparency and industry linkage across the skilling value chain.
By aligning skills in sectors such as healthcare, the care economy, AVGC and tourism, the policy framework positions human capital as a core growth driver, the statement said.
"Overall, India’s resilient and future-ready skilling ecosystem enhances productivity and accelerates formalisation. It also helps translate the country’s demographic advantage into broad-based, sustainable growth," it said.
Periodic Labour Force Survey found a broadly stable labour market with typical seasonal variations, as the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above remained stable at 55.9 per cent in February 2026.
The period also reflected a strong recovery in the labour market, marked by increased participation of women and a notable decline in unemployment rates across both rural and urban areas.
The government mentioned key budget announcements such as Mega Textile Parks for value addition in technical textiles, AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges.
It also mentioned upgradation or establishment of four telescope infrastructure facilities to promote astrophysics and astronomy, and the introduction of a National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology to bridge academia, industry and government.
The Khelo India Mission will be used to strengthen tourism‑linked hospitality education and India’s sports ecosystem, the statement said.
The Union Budget 2026–27 provides further impetus to the education sector with a total allocation of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, marking an increase of 8.27 per cent over the Budget Estimates of 2025–26.
The allocation focuses on expanding access, strengthening infrastructure, and making education more aligned with industry needs.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.