More CBSE schools to be opened in Australia: Union Education Ministry

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced plans to open more Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in Australia. The decision was made in response to the increasing demand for CBSE schools among the Indian diaspora in Australia, he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan announced this while addressing the third meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council, which was co-hosted by Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, Jagran Josh reports.

The union education minister also stated that both countries have chosen to broaden their collaboration into school, skill, and higher education, highlighting the idea of competence-based education.

“There is a special relationship between the Prime Ministers of both countries. Today, we have laid the foundation for deeper collaboration, and more detailed discussions will follow,” Pradhan said.

The education minister also launched ten SPRAC collaboration initiatives with top universities. A confirmation was also provided regarding the Letter of Intent presented to the University of New South Wales.

The education minister also stated that India and Australia will collaborate on early childhood care, teacher competency building, and sports curriculum development.

While speaking at the meeting, Jason Clare stated that Australia does not have extensive education partnerships with any other country. He stated that seven of the 19 foreign colleges operating in India are Australian, demonstrating the importance of the connection.

He also praised the National Education Policy, describing it as an ambitious plan to transform learning and skills.