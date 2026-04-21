MOP Vaishnav College felicitates sports achievers in Chennai

Chennai: MOP Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous), Chennai, organised a grand felicitation function to honour its sports achievers for the academic year 2025-2026. The event celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of student-athletes who hade excelled at various levels.

A total of 17 International players, 84 National players, 29 University players, and 92 State players were honoured for their outstanding performances and dedication to sports. The event also recognized the relentless efforts and commitment of the coaches, who had played a pivotal role in nurturing and guiding the athletes to success.

TJ Srinivasaraj, President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association was the chief guest and he applauded the students for their discipline, perseverance, and achievements. Srinivasaraj emphasized the importance of sports in shaping character, leadership, and teamwork among students.