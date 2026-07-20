Monsoon Session opens, then adjourns, amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday with both Houses being adjourned for the day after Congress-led Opposition members created ruckus demanding discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and will reconvene on July 21 at 11:00 am. Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned until 11:00 am tomorrow.

The session, scheduled to run till August 13, is expected to be politically charged with the Opposition pressing for debates on key issues ahead of upcoming state polls.

Today in Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid Opposition sloganeering.

Meghwal moved for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.

Apart from the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the government is scheduled to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

The Opposition has indicated it will press for discussions on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, and other issues during the session.