Monsoon session: Congress MPs move notices over alleged force against NEET protesters

New Delhi: Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala and Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Monday moved notices in Parliament seeking discussions on the alleged use of excessive force against students during a protest in Delhi on July 20 over NEET-UG examination irregularities.

Surjewala gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the reported assault on peacefully protesting students, the alleged use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, and the alleged assault on women students and journalists.

In his notice, the Congress MP sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible. He also sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future.