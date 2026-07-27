Govt to introduce Bill amending anti paper leak law in Lok Sabha



However, the move is likely to face opposition, as MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran, and Adv. Dean Kuriakose are scheduled to move a Statutory Resolution disapproving the Ordinance promulgated by the President on the same matter in May 2026.

The House will also witness the tabling of several crucial reports by the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. These include a report on the "Price Rise of medicines in the Pharmaceutical Sector impacting the lives of ordinary citizens" and a review of the "disinvestment of fertiliser PSUs."