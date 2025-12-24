Monitor implementation of women’s safety laws: MHC to social welfare department

The majority of victims do not get justice and are not given conducive environment to file complaints as well, the litigants had stated. They also sought direction to regulate social media platforms.

Hearing the plea, the judges noted the social welfare department had constituted a Women’s Commission in 2017, consisting of a chairperson and seven members with the department’s principal secretary as an ex-officio member and the director as a member secretary.

If this body functions in consonance with its objective, the protection of women and children would be substantially taken care of, they added and issued the above direction.