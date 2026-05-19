Mohan Babu University claims 95% placement rate with 1,990 offers for 2025-26

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) has claimed a 95% placement rate for the 2025-26 academic year, with 1,990 placement offers secured across technology, engineering, analytics, consulting and emerging domains.

According to the university, students received offers from companies including Infosys, IBM, Cognizant, Accenture and Deloitte, with the average package standing at ₹6 lakh per annum.

The university stated that placement outcomes recorded a 10% year-on-year growth, with strong recruiter participation across disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

MBU attributed the placement performance to its career readiness initiatives, including STEP (Standardized Test of English Proficiency), CEPPR (Continuous Evaluation Program for Placement Readiness), Advanced Java Training, Campus Recruitment Training (CRT), and the Top Gun Program.

The university also highlighted its industry-focused academic ecosystem in areas such as AI & ML, Data Science, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and DevOps, supported through collaborations with IBM and SAP.