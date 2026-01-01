Mohammed bin Rashid humanitarian ship reaches Al Arish bringing aid for Gaza

Al Arish: In implementation of the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying humanitarian and relief aid designated to support the people of the Gaza Strip.



The arrival took place in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the framework of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly children, women and the elderly.



The ship is carrying a diverse range of assistance with a total cargo exceeding 7,300 tonnes, including basic food supplies, shelter materials and winter clothing, as well as nutritional supplements designated for children and women, in response to the urgent humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.