Sriramulu lauds Modi’s ‘bold’ NEET overhaul, accuses Congress of failing Karnataka farmers and shielding KPSC graft

Ballari, Karnataka (ANI): Former Minister and BJP Leader B. Sriramulu praised PM Narendra Modi for taking "bold decisions in the interest of students' future" and launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over drought relief, KPSC irregularities and internal party politics.

Speaking at a press conference in Ballari, Sriramulu said the confusion over NEET had forced the Centre to act decisively. "For the sake of children's future, Modi has taken an important decision. There was a lot of confusion regarding NEET. That's why Modi took a firm decision," Sriramulu said.

He said a special task force headed by Nandan Nilekani has been formed for examination reforms.

"Whoever was involved in paper leak cases has been sent to jail. There should be fast-track courts, and cases must be disposed of within 3 months," he said.

He added that a Bill is being discussed in Parliament to impose 10 years' jail and a Rs 10 crore fine for paper leaks. "In the interest of students' future, a statutory decision has been taken. Modi is with the students. A decision has been taken that will not hurt students' sentiments," he said.

Shifting focus to Karnataka, Sriramulu slammed the state government over drought. "Is there a government in the state? There is drought in the state. Farmers are in distress. Lands have dried up. There is no drinking water," he said.

He criticised the government for announcing drone surveys instead of immediate relief. "Instead of announcing compensation, they are going ahead with drone surveys. Do you need a mirror to see a pimple on your palm? This is how the government is behaving," he said.

"Farmers are committing suicide. Lakes have dried up. Farmers are running around DC offices. I have requested Ramalinga Reddy to release water to canals for drinking water," Sriramulu said.

He accused DK Shivakumar, who heads the Guarantee Implementation Committee with ministerial status, of doing nothing for farmers. "They have given ministerial status to the Guarantee Committee chairman. But they are not doing the work farmers need. They are only filling the pockets of Guarantee Committee members," he alleged.

"Not just farmers, no one in the state is happy. Only the Guarantee Committee chairman and deputy members are happy," he added. Sriramulu further alleged that some ministers were happy because they were making money by giving "black money to the High Command."

"Some ministers are happy because they are enriching themselves by taking money to please the High Command. DK Shivakumar is giving better 'black money' than Siddaramaiah," he claimed.

"Who is responsible for the injustice in KPSC? A complaint was made to sit for 3 hours at the police station to even get an FIR registered. The Home Minister must clarify on this," he said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement that he will not contest in 2028, Sriramulu said the former CM had not announced political retirement. "Siddaramaiah says politics has become polluted after DK became CM. Is it because he lost power? Everything was fine till he was in power. Now it's polluted?" he said sarcastically.

"DK Shivakumar is not good for the party. He is not good with Siddaramaiah either. If Rahul can fight like Satya Harishchandra in Delhi, why not in Karnataka?" Sriramulu asked.

He also targeted Congress-ruled Telangana, saying, "Telangana under Congress is completely ruined. With no development, people will soon be in a situation where they will have to throw stones. Congress leaders in states are running governments by giving black money to the High Command."