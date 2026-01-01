Modi says PM-SHRI set to transform primary education nationwide

PM Modi on Wednesday urged state governments to prioritise the effective rollout of the PM-SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, stating that its proper implementation would be crucial in improving the quality of education across the country.
Speaking during the 50th PRAGATI video conference with state chief secretaries, the Prime Minister said the initiative aims to upgrade government schools and develop them into model institutions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
He noted that the scheme is designed to strengthen primary education through improved infrastructure and enhanced learning environments.
The Prime Minister explained that the Centre would fund 60 per cent of the project cost, with states contributing the remaining 40 per cent, enabling the holistic development of selected government schools nationwide.
He added that students from both rural and urban areas would benefit from better infrastructure, digital learning facilities, and modern educational tools.
Emphasising the broader goals of NEP 2020, Modi said the scheme focuses on fostering creativity, skill,s and all-round development among students.
He outlined plans to develop digital and green schools equipped with smart classrooms, science and digital laboratories, modern libraries, sports amenities, arts education and vocational training facilities.
Sustainability measures such as the use of solar energy and water conservation would also be incorporated.
Addressing the conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand informed the Prime Minister that 935 schools in the state have been identified under the PM-SHRI scheme and are being upgraded with digital support to provide quality education.
He said the state government is putting in place all required steps to ensure the scheme is implemented effectively across Andhra Pradesh.