Modi says PM-SHRI set to transform primary education nationwide

PM Modi on Wednesday urged state governments to prioritise the effective rollout of the PM-SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, stating that its proper implementation would be crucial in improving the quality of education across the country.

Speaking during the 50th PRAGATI video conference with state chief secretaries, the Prime Minister said the initiative aims to upgrade government schools and develop them into model institutions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He noted that the scheme is designed to strengthen primary education through improved infrastructure and enhanced learning environments.