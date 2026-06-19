PM-VBRY creates over 70 lakh jobs, Modi transfers ₹2,400 crore incentives

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has created over 70 lakh jobs across the country so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he transferred incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore for 15 lakh first-time employees and their employers.

The amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer.

Addressing the event, Modi said that when the government, the youth and the industry work together, job creation grows multi-fold.