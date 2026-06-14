Bharat Innovates 2026 to be inaugurated by PM Modi, Macron in France today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice on June 14, the Ministry of Education said.
The event, being organised at the Palais des Expositions de Nice, will feature 120 Indian innovators, around 15 higher education institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporate and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders, the ministry said.
"The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, along with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled to jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 on 14th June 2026 at Palais des Expositions de Nice, France," it said.
Organised by the Government of India, Bharat Innovates 2026 is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education.
The event will cover 13 key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and deep-tech ecosystem.
Prime Minister Modi is expected to be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, who headed the Technical Oversight Committee that selected the 120 start-ups from India for Bharat Innovates 2026, is also expected to be present.
"The maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 will showcase India's deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice," the ministry said.
The event is expected to serve as a high-impact platform for advancing innovation-led partnerships between India and global stakeholders.
Several key announcements and outcomes are expected during the event, including strengthened collaboration frameworks in deep tech, research and development, start-up scaling and cross-border investment facilitation.
The ministry shared that the event will also highlight new avenues for institutional partnerships between Indian and French innovation ecosystems, with a focus on co-development, technology exchange and acceleration of emerging technologies.
"Bharat Innovates is designed to connect participating innovators and institutions with investors, corporations, universities, research organisations and government stakeholders for investments, technology validation, co-development opportunities, pilot projects, manufacturing partnerships, create pathways for technology transfers and absorption, market entry and international scaling of Indian innovations," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, Bharat Innovates 2026 is expected to significantly deepen India's engagement with global innovation networks and reinforce its position as a leading hub for technology-driven growth and entrepreneurship.
It is being organised under the aegis of the India-France Year of Innovation, which was inaugurated jointly by the Prime Minister of India and the President of France in February 2026 in Mumbai.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.