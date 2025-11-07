Modi inaugurates 'Vande Mataram@150' commemoration; releases stamp & coin

Key facts about “Vande Mataram” and the commemoration:



The song was penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on 7 November 1875 (on Akshaya Navami) and first published in the journal Bangadarshan.

It later featured in his novel Anandamath (published 1882).



In 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the Kolkata session of the Indian National Congress. Later, singing the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram became a routine at the Congress meetings.

It gained popularity as part of the freedom movement and was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in January 1950 as the 'national song', to be honoured equally with the national anthem.



The government’s commemoration plan spans from 7 November 2025 to 7 November 2026, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).



