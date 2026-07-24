Modi govt treating students seeking accountability as 'enemies of nation': Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: In a broadside against the Modi government, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said students have demanded accountability and educational reforms, but the Modi government has responded to their courage with "cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation".

She accused the government of degrading India's education landscape and asserted that the country's students have called the Modi regime's bluff.

She emphasised it is a moral, political, and constitutional duty to stand with students and safeguard their future.