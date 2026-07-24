Kerala BJP chief says Modi government first in India to enact anti-question paper leak law

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 24 (PTI): Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the Narendra Modi government was the first in the country to bring a law to prevent question paper leaks.
In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar, the MLA from Nemom constituency, said that it was the Modi government which formulated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act of 2024.
The BJP leader also claimed that he was part of the ministerial committee that framed the legislation and was, therefore, clearly aware of the developments that the Modi government has implemented for the youth of the country since 2014.
"Therefore, we must reject the false propaganda being spread against Modi ji on this issue. What the Narendra Modi government has done for the youth in the last 12 years has never been done before in the history of India," he asserted.
His assertion comes amidst intense protests in Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students against the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in various nationally-conducted exams, including NEET.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.