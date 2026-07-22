Modi govt prioritised youth, moved fast with CBI probe on NEET leak, claims BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj amid protest row

New Delhi (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday defended the Centre's handling of the ongoing protests over the NEET issue, asserting that the government had acted with "sensitivity" towards students while accusing the protesters of spreading "false narratives."

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Swaraj said the Centre had engaged with the protesters and invited their representatives for discussions with Union Minister JP Nadda.

"They demanded that they wanted to hold talks with the government. The government immediately invited them to come and talk with Union Minister JP Nadda. They assured them that they would not protest. The delegation of protesters spent two and a half hours preparing written demands. When the protests began, they started countless false narratives. They tried to spread different types of fake news," she said.

Referring to the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other organisations, Swaraj said the agitation was initially projected as a student movement and claimed that the authorities exercised restraint throughout the demonstration.

"The movement started by the CJP and other parties was said to be a student movement. The government's attitude towards this movement has been sensitive... The Delhi Police granted permission to Abhijeet Dipke at the airport itself, and that permission was valid until 5 PM. But these protesters remained there and organised a sit-in at Jantar Mantar for 21 days. The Delhi Police did not take any action to remove them. As long as the protest remained peaceful, it was allowed to continue," she said.

She further alleged that the protesters attempted to march towards Parliament without permission on July 20.

"On July 20, they gave a 'Sansad Chalo' call. Institutions have a value in a democracy. When Parliament was surrounded without any permission, even then the Delhi Police showed restraint," Swaraj said.

Highlighting the government's response to the NEET paper leak, the BJP MP said the Centre had acted swiftly by registering an FIR and transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who considers the youth of this country to be the builders of the nation. Our top priority is to protect the future of children. This exam was scheduled for May 3. On May 11, it emerged that the exam had been compromised in some way. On the same day, the Ministry of Education lodged an FIR, and immediately, without any delay and with transparency, the investigation was handed over to the CBI," she said.

Swaraj said the CBI had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), arrested 13 accused in the case, and sought an expedited trial. "The CBI formed an SIT and arrested 13 accused, who are still in custody. The Modi government has also requested the court that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis and that the accused be awarded the harshest punishment at the earliest so that students get justice," she added.

The remarks came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by police on Tuesday and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium after protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence against police action on CJP protesters.

On Wednesday, Opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises on Wednesday, dressed in black attire to register their dissent against the government. Key opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the demonstration.

Speaking at the protest, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that students are raising genuine concerns and fighting for their legitimate rights. "The education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crore, yet you are waiving off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for Adani and Ambani. Students are engaged in a genuine struggle and are demanding systemic change because paper leaks are occurring repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic about peaceful protest, but what is being done to students and inside Parliament is truly undemocratic," she said.