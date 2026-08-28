BJP's Jitendra Singh praises Modi govt for shifting youth from ‘sarkari naukri’ to startups and self-employment

Jammu (PTI): Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has made a conscious effort to change the "Sarkari Naukri" mindset among youth by promoting entrepreneurship and alternative means of livelihood.
Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Startup India" and "Stand-up India" initiatives at a time when the concept of startups was hardly part of the country's development narrative.
"As far as the youth are concerned, not only are young people being encouraged in different fields, they are also encouraged to move beyond the mindset of seeking government jobs and explore other avenues of employment as well. This is a major contribution of Prime Minister Modi, which is often discussed less," Singh told reporters here.
There is a conscious effort to change the "Sarkari Naukri" mindset, he said.
Giving an example, Singh said the number of startups in the country was around 350 in 2014.
"Today, India ranks third globally with around 2.40 lakh recognised startups," he said, expressing confidence that the country would soon move further ahead in the global startup ecosystem.
The minister was addressing a 'Khelo India Samvad â€“ Khel Ki Baat PM Ke Saath' programme organised by 'Mera Yuva Bharat' under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at IIM-Jammu.
He said several youth-centric initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma, have been launched to help people earn a living without depending on government jobs.
"Under the PM Mudra Yojana, youth can obtain Rs 10-20 lakh from the government without any guarantee or mortgage to start their own business. It is a kind of support that few receive even from their own family," he said.
Under the scheme, around Rs 38 lakh crore has been disbursed so far to the beneficiaries, of which about 60 per cent are women, Singh said.
The minister also claimed that the last decade witnessed transformative changes in opportunities available to the youth in sports, entrepreneurship, innovation and education.
Referring to India's growing research and innovation capabilities, he said Indian researchers are increasingly making their presence felt globally, with "around 10 per cent of the world's 100 most-cited references associated with India".
On intellectual property, Singh said India has emerged as the world's sixth-largest patent-filing country, with around 1.30 lakh patents, of which approximately 55 per cent were filed by resident Indians.
Singh also urged the youth to make full use of the opportunities created through various government schemes and contribute towards realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Appreciating the Khelo India initiative, he said it has emerged as a source of inspiration for the country''s youth.
Singh also praised IIM Jammu, which hosted the event, saying it has created a distinct identity within a decade of its establishment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.