"Modi government hatched plan to end reservations through back door": Kharge attacks BJP over job vacancies



"In PSUs, 5.1 lakh permanent jobs have been eliminated. The share of contractual workers has risen from 19% to 49%," he noted.

Kharge emphasised that the issue is not merely about employment but is a direct hit on social justice.

"The question is not just about employment, but about social justice. Keep government posts vacant, and the opportunity for reservations ends. Sell off PSUs, and reserved jobs end. Convert permanent jobs to contracts, and reservations end," the Congress President said.

He further alleged that the BJP is bypassing the need for a constitutional amendment by simply eliminating the jobs that fall under the reservation criteria.