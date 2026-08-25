"Modi government hatched plan to end reservations through back door": Kharge attacks BJP over job vacancies

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, alleging a "conspiracy" to end reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories by deliberately keeping government posts vacant and promoting contractual labour.
Taking to X, Congress President Kharge claimed that the BJP's policy is aimed at snatching away the constitutional rights granted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
"The Modi government has hatched a plan to end reservations through the back door!! In 2015, there were 4.21 lakh vacant posts in the central government. By 2024, this number has risen to 8.24 lakh. In Railways, there are 2.40 lakh vacant posts. In Defense, 2.41 lakh. In the Home Ministry, 1.10 lakh," Kharge said.
The Congress leader further highlighted the decline of permanent employment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the surge in contractual hiring.
"In PSUs, 5.1 lakh permanent jobs have been eliminated. The share of contractual workers has risen from 19% to 49%," he noted.
Kharge emphasised that the issue is not merely about employment but is a direct hit on social justice.
"The question is not just about employment, but about social justice. Keep government posts vacant, and the opportunity for reservations ends. Sell off PSUs, and reserved jobs end. Convert permanent jobs to contracts, and reservations end," the Congress President said.
He further alleged that the BJP is bypassing the need for a constitutional amendment by simply eliminating the jobs that fall under the reservation criteria.
"To end reservations, it's not necessary to amend the Constitution--just eliminating jobs with reservations is enough. This is the agenda of the BJP, which opposes social justice. Keep posts vacant. Sell off PSUs. Increase contracting. And snatch away the constitutional rights of SC, ST, OBC, EWS," he added.
Kharge added, "The BJP policy of conspiring to end the rights granted by Babasaheb's Constitution has now been exposed."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.