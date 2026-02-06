Owaisi slams PM over UGC regulations



Referring to the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2026, Owaisi said the rules aimed at preventing discrimination in educational institutions were challenged in the Supreme Court and subsequently stayed.

"I would like to tell the Dalits and even the backward class people of the Hindu community that Modi says he is the biggest backward class leader. UGC regulations were drafted to ensure non-discrimination in educational institutions. It was challenged in the Supreme Court and stayed. It is a Govt which couldn't tell the Court that why Rohith Vemula died, why a tribal doctor died in Maharashtra," said Owaisi.