PM Modi announces free online coaching for competitive exam aspirants

New Delhi: In his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free online coaching for candidates preparing for competitive exams. The move aims to ease the financial burden on their families.
"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," PTI quoted PM Modi.
"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.
The prime minister also said he assures these families that they can save "thousands of crores of rupees" with the coaching spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them.
"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," PTI quoted PM Modi.