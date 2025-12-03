'Modest outcome of Putin's visit will secure oil and defence, Ambitious one may reshape region'

The report highlighted that India exports barely USD 5 billion to Russia annually, compared with imports of nearly USD 64 billion, largely driven by energy. While pharmaceuticals and machinery perform well, India's presence in garments, electronics and consumer goods remains very limited.



India's exports rose from USD 4.3 billion in FY24 to USD 4.9 billion in FY25, with USD 2.25 billion exported between April and September 2025.

However, imports remain dominated by energy.

