Modern science or ancient rhetoric: Rajnath Singh claims Sanskrit can direct world knowledge

"I do not consider Ayodhya merely a pilgrimage site. Ayodhya is a consciousness in itself. Ayodhya is a culture in itself. Ayodhya is a civilisation in itself. Just as the sun rises in the east and illuminates the entire world, in the same way, the light of dharma, justice and dignity has emanated from this city of Ayodhya and illuminated the whole of India and the entire world. I can say this with conviction," he said.