Modern physics still connects with Ramanujan’s pi formulae, reveals study

BENGALURU: Everyone has studied the irrational number π (pi) in school and wondered what is its use in modern day life. Researchers and experts have found the solution to it.

Physicists from the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have found that the pure mathematical equation used to calculate the value of pi, 100 years ago, has a connection to modern physics even today, showing up in theoretical models of percolation, turbulence and even some aspects of the study of the black hole in space.

The study, titled ‘Ramanujan’s 1/π (pi) Series and Conformal Field Theories’, was also published in the Physical Review Journals, Physical Review Letters on December 2, 2025.