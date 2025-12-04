Karnataka: Minister Priyank promises eco-friendly data centres, signs MoUs study

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge promised to implement an environment-friendly approach for establishing data centres in the state. He was speaking at the 8th ASSOCHAM Smart Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025 on Wednesday.

“We will have infrastructure that is energy-secure, renewable energy-aligned and water secure. We will aggressively reduce carbon footprint and incorporate new technologies such as liquid cooling, advanced thermal management, and other next-generation cooling solutions,” he stressed.

“Karnataka is the only government in the world that has funded more than 1,700 startups. Most of them are deep tech startups,” he noted, asking investors present to give him a “laundry list of demands”, which he would oblige. “The Beyond Bengaluru and LEAP programmes are running well; they give us bang for our buck.”