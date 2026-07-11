Model Town school fee row: Parents protest, seek the Directorate of Education's intervention

New Delhi: Parents of students at a private school in Model Town have approached the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) seeking immediate intervention over alleged fee-related violations, the parents' body said on Friday.
They demand a halt to the collection of disputed fees and the appointment of a government observer for the School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) process.
The Parent Council, representing the school's parents, submitted a complaint to the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) and alleged that the school management failed to follow the prescribed procedure for constituting the SLFRC under the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Regulation) Act, 2025.
The Council alleged that although the June 30 DoE circular mandated that private schools form an SLFRC by July 15, the school management failed to issue the public notice announcing the selection of parents' representatives.
During the protest, parents raised slogans, "Now come forward, Rekha ji; we were so proud of your message: Educate daughters, educate daughters."
A parent, Samaira Batla, questioned the impact of the alleged fee burden on families and said, "Why are we being harassed? Don't we have the right to send our daughters to school? We are not even able to send our daughters to school. What should we do?"
The parents alleged that the school continued to pursue fee collection without completing the regulatory process and issued notices to families over alleged dues. They claimed the management relied on an interim Delhi High Court order to justify fee collection.
The Parent Council said the court's interim order only allowed schools to charge fees provisionally for the 2025â€“26 academic session, and did not permit retrospective recovery of dues.
It claimed that parents were being pressured despite the matter being under regulatory consideration.
The parents' body has given the DoE a 48-hour ultimatum to intervene, stop the alleged fee collection and appoint a government observer to oversee the SLFRC formation process.
It said failure to act would leave parents with no option but to seek legal recourse. The education department did not respond to the allegation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.