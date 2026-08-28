Mob with wooden sticks batters students in Ahmedabad for reading Malala Yousafzai autobiography

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (IANS): Three people have been arrested and around 20 others booked after a reading session featuring books by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and Holocaust survivor Anne Frank was attacked by activists, allegedly linked to VHP and Bajrang Dal at AUDA Garden in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur area on Thursday evening.
A few participants reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.
The participants alleged that the attackers were linked to the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
Vastrapur Police Inspector Gita Chaudhary told IANS that six people were identified so far based on CCTV footage and three have been arrested.
“Twenty people have been booked in the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish all the facts and record statements,” she said.
The police said an FIR was registered at Vastrapur Police Station under Sections 189(1), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 351(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case names two accused and a mob of about 18 unidentified persons.
The incident took place during a public reading session organised at the garden, where participants had gathered to read various books, including Yousafzai’s 'I Am Malala', Anne Frank’s 'The Diary of a Young Girl', and works by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
According to the complaint filed by local entrepreneur Jaykumar Thakkar, around 20-50 students, lawyers, media professionals and others had gathered from about 4 p.m. for the silent reading session.
At around 6:30 p.m., a group of 30 to 40 men wearing saffron scarves allegedly entered the garden carrying wooden and iron sticks, bats and other objects.
The group allegedly questioned participants over their decision to read Yousafzai’s book, following which the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.
Participants Jay, Sneh, Savan and Shashi were allegedly assaulted with sticks, bats, punches and kicks. Another participant Swati was allegedly pulled by her hair, while one woman named Maitreyee was allegedly slapped, according to the complaint.
The reading session had been organised through social media amid a controversy involving a local school, where action had been taken over dispute over the reading of Yousafzai’s and Anne Frank’s books.
The participants alleged that the group involved in the confrontation claimed affiliation with the Bajrang Dal and VHP.
Bajrang Dal coordinator Jwalit Mehta defended the opposition to the event, saying the organisation would oppose platforms promoting individuals it considers anti-national, citing Yousafzai’s position on Kashmir.
The police arrived after participants contacted the control room and took them to Vastrapur Police Station.
Some of those injured later received outpatient treatment at Sola Civil Hospital.
Investigators are examining additional video footage and recording witness statements to identify the remaining people allegedly involved in the incident.
The police said further lawful action would follow as the investigation progresses.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.