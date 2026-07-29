MK Stalin questions TVK govt over loss of 151 medical seats

Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the transfer of 151 super-speciality medical seats from the State quota to the All India quota, accusing the government of failing to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests and demanding a detailed explanation for what he termed a serious setback to the State’s medical education system.
In a statement posted on social media, Stalin described the issue as critical to Tamil Nadu, arguing that the loss of 151 seats would have long-term consequences for healthcare in the State.
He said the seats could have produced a significant number of super-speciality doctors who would have gone on to serve patients in Tamil Nadu, strengthening the State’s healthcare infrastructure in the years ahead.
The former Chief Minister questioned the government’s handling of the legal battle over the seats and asked why it had not adopted a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly opposing the transfer of the seats to the All India quota.
He also sought an explanation for the government’s decision not to challenge the Supreme Court’s May 29, 2026 order through an appeal.
Stalin further alleged that the State government’s legal strategy had been marked by negligence.
He questioned why advocates appointed on behalf of the government had failed to appear before the court during crucial stages of the proceedings and why there had been a delay in engaging a senior advocate to argue the case effectively.
Describing the government’s approach as “lackadaisical” from the outset, the DMK leader claimed that the administration had failed to pursue the matter with the seriousness it deserved.
He also questioned why the government had effectively “surrendered” despite, according to him, having a strong case in Tamil Nadu’s favour and failing to present convincing arguments before the Supreme Court.
Raising further doubts about the sequence of events, Stalin asked why the State counselling process had been conducted before the second phase of the All India counselling and why all 151 super-speciality seats had been declared vacant during the State counselling.
He questioned whether the move had been deliberate and called on the TVK government to provide clear answers on every aspect of the issue.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.