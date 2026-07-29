MK Stalin questions TVK govt over loss of 151 medical seats

Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the transfer of 151 super-speciality medical seats from the State quota to the All India quota, accusing the government of failing to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests and demanding a detailed explanation for what he termed a serious setback to the State’s medical education system.