Mizoram Teacher Jobs: 100 primary teachers recruitment this year, says minister

Aizawl: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Friday said the state government plans to recruit 100 regular primary teachers this year as part of efforts to improve learning outcomes and strengthen the primary education system.
Addressing the general conference of the Mizoram Primary Teachers' Association (MPTA) here, Vanlalthlana said the state ranked 31st nationally in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), with learning outcomes remaining a major area of concern.
He said the government had introduced the Standardised Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES) to evaluate students' understanding rather than their ability to memorise lessons.
The minister said the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was working on arrangements to enable in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining to appear for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) before 2028.
The government is also considering reducing the assessment requirements for in-service teachers and conducting the MTET twice a year, he said.
"We are considering ways to ensure that everyone can qualify for the teacher eligibility test," Vanlalthlana said.
He said the government had sanctioned the appointment of 671 teachers and is working to recruit 100 regular primary teachers during the current year.
According to officials, the conference adopted two resolutions seeking government action to introduce Hindi in primary schools and provide computer sets to all primary schools in the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.