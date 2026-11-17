Aizawl: A students' organisation in Mizoram on Monday demanded the removal of the Public Service Commission secretary and controller of examinations by November 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment processes, including errors in the tabulation of marks in a recent storekeeper test.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) president C Lalremruata alleged that the commission had made repeated errors in the recruitment processes and questioned its commitment to reform.
"The recent incident, in which the recruitment process for 15 storekeepers under the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department ran into serious technical errors in the tabulation of written examination marks, has clearly indicated that the Mizoram PSC is not serious about reforming itself," he claimed.
The MZP also sought an inquiry into the recruitment of 15 storekeepers and demanded that a report be submitted within a month.
According to Lalremruata, the posts were advertised on December 19, 2025, and appointment orders for the 15 selected candidates were issued on October 27 this year.
The "technical errors" in tabulation came to light while the selected candidates were undergoing a five-day training programme, he said.
The MZP said an inquiry committee should be constituted at the earliest and the officials responsible for the recruitment process must be removed by November 20.
"We are demanding the removal of the PSC secretary and the controller of examinations for the errors in the tabulation of marks," the students' organisation president said.
The MZP had staged protests on August 6-7 and August 10-12, demanding reforms in the PSC, following which a reform committee was constituted.
The students' organisation said it had submitted recommendations to the panel within the stipulated period but was "still awaiting its decision".
It urged the government to take immediate action and provide an update on the reform process.
Another students' organisation, the Mizo Students' Union (MSU), had on Saturday demanded the resignation of the PSC chairman within five days, citing repeated errors in the recruitment processes and "growing distrust" among job seekers.
The government had on Friday issued an apology to candidates affected by the errors in the storekeeper recruitment process and said the competent authorities would decide how to proceed with the examination results.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.