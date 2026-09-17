Mizoram student body, fuel dealers withdraw shutdown plans after talks with govt

Aizawl: Mizoram's influential student organisation MZP and the petrol dealers' association have withdrawn their respective plans to shut fuel stations across the state following talks with the state government, averting a potential disruption in fuel supply from Thursday.
State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia convened a meeting with leaders of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and the All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association (AMPEDA) on Wednesday to discuss the recent dispute, difficulties faced by petroleum dealers and issues concerning pumps run and operated by non-tribal people or outsiders, MZP chief Dr C Lalremruata said.
Following the government's appeal and keeping public interest in mind, both organisations decided to withdraw their plans to impose an indefinite closure of all fuel stations, he said.
Lalremruata, however, said the MZP would continue to take necessary action concerning businesses operated by non-Mizos.
The organisation was deeply concerned over the increasing number of businesses allegedly run by outsiders using local or Mizo names and the growing presence of non-tribal traders in the state, he said.
At its forthcoming assembly scheduled to be held from September 23 to 25, the MZP will include in its agenda a demand that the government enact stringent laws against people who use Mizo names to facilitate businesses run by non-Mizos, and that such cases be identified and investigated as necessary, Lalremruata said.
In a statement, the MZP also appealed to people in Mizoram not to think solely of personal financial gain by allowing their names and land to be used by non-Mizos for business purposes, but to consider the security of the state and the welfare of the Mizo community.
It urged those who have allowed their names to be used for business purposes to discontinue such arrangements with outsiders in the interest of protecting the land and identity of the Mizo people.
AMPEDA had earlier threatened an indefinite shutdown of fuel stations from September 17 over allegations that MZP had forcibly collected money from managers of some petrol pumps operated by non-Mizos.
It had also claimed that managers of some other stations were asked to transfer Rs 1.20 lakh each to the MZP.
The association had demanded that the allegedly collected money be returned by September 16 and that any further demands for payment be withdrawn.
The MZP, however, denied the allegations, citing the money collected from a filling station was a voluntary contribution by the owner towards its assembly scheduled to be held at Darlawn next week.
It also denied any coercion or physical intimidation.
Reacting to the AMPEDA's call for fuel stations closure, the MZP in turn, had on September 14 separately called for the closure of fuel stations owned or operated by non-tribal people, as well as those employing non-Mizos, from September 17, citing concerns over the growing presence of outsiders in the state's business sector.
Lalremruata said the AMPEDA has withdrawn all its demands from the MZP during Wednesday's meeting.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.