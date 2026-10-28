Mizoram State University likely to become functional by 2028: Minister

Aizawl: Mizoram State University (MzSU) is expected to become functional by 2028, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana said on Wednesday.

The Mizoram State University Bill was first passed by the state assembly on March 4, 2025, with Aizawl designated as the location of the proposed university. However, the government later decided to shift it to Lunglei for administrative and other reasons, following which the Bill was passed again during the assembly session in February this year.

The minister said the state government has initiated the process of appointing a vice-chancellor and registrar for the university.