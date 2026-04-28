Mizoram: Schools in Aizawl shut amid heavy rainfall, landslide threat

Aizawl : All schools across Aizawl district were ordered closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall that raised concerns over mudflows, landslides, and rockfalls, authorities said, prioritising student safety amid worsening weather conditions.

As per the release, "Due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours within Aizawl District, which could result in mud flow, landulides, rock fall and other calamities in various locations within the District, the undersigned do hereby deems appropriate to close all schools, including Higher Secondary Schools, in the District for the safety and well-being of the students."

"All schools within Aizawi District are hereby instructed to close the schools on 28th April, 2026 (Tuesday)," the release said.