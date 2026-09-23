Mizoram reviews teacher vacancies, recruitment in School Education department

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 22 reviewed vacancies in the School Education department and the recruitment of teachers across primary, middle and high school levels, according to an official statement.
The meeting, jointly chaired by Lalduhoma and Education Minister R Vanlalthlana, also discussed vacancies in the posts of District Education Officers (DEOs) and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs). Senior officials from the School Education, Finance, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments attended the meeting.
The government agreed to expedite a proposal to promote Circle Education Officers to SDEO posts. The proposed Mizoram Education Service was also reviewed and is expected to be placed before the Council of Ministers at the earliest.
671 primary teacher posts approved
Officials said the government has approved the phased recruitment of 671 regular primary school teachers, with 100 posts to be filled during the current financial year.
For middle schools, 544 teachers have been approved for contractual recruitment in phases. Of these, 212 posts are to be filled this year.
The government has also approved the phased recruitment of 107 regular high school teachers, including 57 posts during the current year.
The meeting also considered staffing in the Hindi Education Officer, Adult Education and Physical Education wings. The government is considering direct recruitment for Hindi Education Officer posts.
School rationalisation also discussed
Officials reviewed the overall teacher position across schools and discussed proposals to operate some institutions under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The meeting also considered merging or closing schools with very low student enrolment. The proposals were discussed alongside the review of teacher availability and staffing requirements across the state's schools.
The recruitment proposals, along with the proposed Mizoram Education Service and changes to education department staffing, are now expected to move through the relevant government processes.