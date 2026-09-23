Mizoram reviews teacher vacancies, recruitment in School Education department

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 22 reviewed vacancies in the School Education department and the recruitment of teachers across primary, middle and high school levels, according to an official statement.

The meeting, jointly chaired by Lalduhoma and Education Minister R Vanlalthlana, also discussed vacancies in the posts of District Education Officers (DEOs) and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs). Senior officials from the School Education, Finance, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments attended the meeting.

The government agreed to expedite a proposal to promote Circle Education Officers to SDEO posts. The proposed Mizoram Education Service was also reviewed and is expected to be placed before the Council of Ministers at the earliest.