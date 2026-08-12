Mizoram PSC puts recruitment process on hold amid students' agitation

Aizawl: The Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has indefinitely postponed several recruitment-related activities after members of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) began picketing outside its office over concerns about the commission's recruitment process.

The protest began on Monday, August 10, with MZP members preventing MPSC employees from entering the premises. The disruption continued into Tuesday.

In a notification, the MPSC said the situation had forced it to suspend several recruitment activities and defer programmes that had already been scheduled.