Mizoram unveils SUMAN roadmap 2030 to combat maternal and newborn mortality

Aizawl (PTI): Mizoram on Friday launched the SUMAN roadmap 2030, aimed at reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths and ensuring timely, dignified and quality healthcare for women during pregnancy and childbirth.
State Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii launched the roadmap at a state-level review meeting of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH) programme here.
The roadmap is part of the Centre's Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) initiative, launched in 2019 to ensure quality healthcare for pregnant women and newborns.
Launching the roadmap, Lalrinpuii said the initiative represented the government's renewed commitment to protecting mothers and newborns and strengthening the public healthcare system.
She said the roadmap aimed to bring maternal mortality below 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, besides further reducing newborn and child mortality and preventing avoidable deaths.
The health minister urged district authorities, programme officers and health facility in-charges to accord priority to maternal and newborn health and called for greater coordination among government departments, organisations and communities.
She said the success of the roadmap would ultimately be measured by timely care received by mothers, newborn lives saved and maternal and newborn deaths prevented.
Health Secretary Lalzarmawii, who spoke on the occasion, said Mizoram had made considerable progress in maternal and child healthcare, with institutional deliveries reaching around 93 per cent in 2025-26 and first-trimester antenatal registration at about 81 per cent.
However, institutional deliveries remained comparatively low in two southern districts- Lawngtlai and Lunglei and Mamit, the lone aspirational district in the state, while home deliveries without the assistance of skilled birth attendants continued to be reported, she said.
Lalzarmawii also directed officials to translate the findings of the review meeting into concrete action and ensure timely follow-up at the state and district levels.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.