Mizoram Health Minister urges students to shun drugs, use technology for learning and nation-building

Aizawl, Mizoram (IANS): Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Tuesday advised students to lead balanced, disciplined and responsible lives, urging them to stay away from the dangers of drugs, violence and other harmful influences while making the best use of technology for learning and personal growth.
Addressing students at Presidency University Bengaluru to mark the commencement of the new academic session, the Minister highlighted the growing role of technology in education and stressed the importance of digital awareness.
She urged students to ensure that technology serves as a tool for learning, innovation and self-improvement rather than becoming a source of distraction.
Congratulating the freshers on embarking on a new phase of their educational journey, Lalrinpuii encouraged senior students to set positive examples through their conduct, commitment and leadership.
She said higher education is much more than earning a degree, describing it as a transformative phase that shapes character, builds confidence, nurtures leadership qualities and prepares young people to become responsible citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to society.
Lalrinpuii, the first woman to hold a full Cabinet-rank ministerial position in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and recipient of the India Icon Award 2026 for her outstanding contribution to healthcare in Mizoram, shared experiences from her own journey.
She reminded students that lasting success can only be achieved through perseverance, discipline, determination and consistent hard work.
Observing that India is one of the world’s youngest nations, the Minister called upon students to strive not only for personal excellence and career success but also to contribute actively to social progress, community development and nation-building.
During her visit, Lalrinpuii toured the university campus and appreciated its diverse student community. She particularly commended the institution for providing an inclusive, welcoming and supportive environment for students from the Northeastern states, enabling them to pursue higher education in Bengaluru with confidence and a sense of belonging.
Earlier, Presidency University Bengaluru welcomed the Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Minister, who interacted with students and encouraged them to pursue education with dedication, integrity and a strong sense of social responsibility. The Minister was received by Chancellor Nissar Ahmed, Vice Chairperson Nafeesa Ahmed, Vice Chancellor S.J. Thiruvengadam, and Pro Vice Chancellor Vidya Shankar Shetty.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.