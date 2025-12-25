Mizoram Guv unfurls state’s tallest national flag

Aizawl: In a solemn ceremony symbolising unity, patriotism and national pride, Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Wednesday unfurled a monumental 108-feet-high National flag, the tallest in the state, at Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang in Aizawl.

Describing the occasion as a moment of historic significance for Mizoram, the Governor noted that inaugurating the Tricolour on Christmas Eve added special resonance, reflecting harmony, hope, and unity among the people.

He lauded the Assam Rifles and the Flag Foundation of India and its team for selecting Zokhawsang as the site, adding that the prominently placed flag would be visible from Aizawl and serve as a constant reminder of national pride.