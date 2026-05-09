Mizoram education board's new result format to demoralise students: Private school owners' body

Aizawl: A private school owners' body in Mizoram has expressed disappointment over the state's education board not publishing the merit list of its Class 10 and 12 results, even as officials claimed the move was to discourage intense competition among the young minds.
Mizoram Independent Schools' Association (MISA) President Lalnunkunga Sailo strongly criticised the new results format, alleging that the move would negatively affect students' motivation and academic competitiveness.
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has stopped publishing merit lists, distinctions, or divisions in its results from this year, which officials said would discourage competition among students through rote memorisation and focus on quality and competency-based education.
Speaking to reporters during a press conference here, Sailo said the board's decision not to publish the merit list, subject topper list, letter marks and division classifications from the results had not only demoralised the students but also disappointed the people of Mizoram.
"The move will undermine healthy academic competition among students, which is essential for encouraging excellence," he said.
The new format, he argued, removes distinctions between high-performing institutions and academically driven schools, and also places all schools on the same level regardless of performance.
He described the move as a serious dilution of educational standards.
The MISA president said the reasons cited by the MBSE and the school education minister for changing the result format lacked strong justification.
Considering the mindset and educational environment of Mizoram students, the new result system could lead to complacency and reduced competitiveness among many students, he claimed.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.