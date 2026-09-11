Mizoram education minister visits Gujarat to study Vidya Samiksha Kendra model

Aizawl: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has visited a Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar to study its technology-driven education monitoring system and explore its possible adoption in the northeastern state, an official statement here said on Friday.
The minister, accompanied by School Education and Samagra Shiksha officials, visited the institution on Thursday and held discussions with Gujarat Education Department officials on the functioning of the VSK, it said.
The VSK, an initiative of the Gujarat government, uses technology to monitor schools, teachers and students and support improvements in the education system.
Speaking on the occasion, Vanlalthlana said Mizoram is working to integrate technology with education and expressed hope that Gujarat's experience could be adapted to meet the state's requirements.
Gujarat's officials also expressed interest in adopting suitable best practices from Mizoram, the statement said.
Later in the day, Vanlalthlana, who also holds the Higher and Technical Education portfolio, visited the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) in Gandhinagar, it said.
During discussions with its officials, he invited the institute to collaborate with the upcoming Mizoram Engineering College (MEC) to help develop industry-oriented courses and equip students with skills aligned with current industry requirements.
NAMTECH officials thanked the minister for his visit and said that the institute remained open to working with the Mizoram government in areas where it could extend its expertise and support, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.