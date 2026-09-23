Mizoram CM reviews school education dept, teacher recruitment

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday reviewed staffing issues in the School Education department, including vacancies of District Education Officers (DEOs) and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs), and the recruitment of teachers at various levels, an official statement said.
The meeting, jointly chaired by the Chief Minister and Education Minister Vanlalthlana, was attended by senior officials of the School Education, Finance and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments.
The meeting discussed the proposal to facilitate promotion of Circle Education Officers to SDEO posts and agreed to pursue the matter expeditiously, the statement said.
It also discussed the proposed Mizoram Education Service, which is expected to be placed before the Council of Ministers at the earliest.
Issues concerning the Hindi Education Officer, Adult Education Wing and Physical Education Wing were also reviewed, with the government considering direct recruitment for Hindi Education Officer posts, the statement said.
According to officials, the government has approved recruitment of 671 regular primary school teachers in phases, including 100 posts during the current financial year.
For middle schools, 544 teachers have been approved for contractual recruitment in phases, with 212 posts to be filled this year, while 107 regular high school teachers have been approved for phased recruitment, including 57 posts during the current year, they said.
The meeting also reviewed the overall teacher position and discussed operating some schools under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, besides proposals to merge or close schools having very low student enrolment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.