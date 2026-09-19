Mizoram calls for Centre’s support on Northeast education challenges

Aizawl: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has urged the Centre to extend greater support to address common education challenges faced by states in the Northeast, stressing the need for policies that take into account the region's geographical and socio-economic conditions.

Speaking at the North East Education Conclave in Nagaland, Vanlalthlana said several northeastern states face difficulties that require solutions suited to their local circumstances. He highlighted declining enrolment in government schools and limited access to secondary education, particularly in rural and remote areas.