Mizoram calls for Centre’s support on Northeast education challenges

Aizawl: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has urged the Centre to extend greater support to address common education challenges faced by states in the Northeast, stressing the need for policies that take into account the region's geographical and socio-economic conditions.
Speaking at the North East Education Conclave in Nagaland, Vanlalthlana said several northeastern states face difficulties that require solutions suited to their local circumstances. He highlighted declining enrolment in government schools and limited access to secondary education, particularly in rural and remote areas.
The minister also pointed to shortages of personnel in institutions responsible for teacher training and educational research, including District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs).
Connectivity and infrastructure were among the other concerns raised by the minister. He said limited internet access in remote areas and difficulties in ensuring reliable power supply can affect the implementation of digital education programmes. Financial constraints also make it difficult for states to recruit adequate staff and expand educational infrastructure.
Vanlalthlana called for these challenges to be considered while implementing central education schemes in the Northeast. He said the region's terrain, dispersed settlements and local conditions require greater attention while planning and executing education programmes.
Mizoram has introduced several initiatives to strengthen school education. These include the Standardised Assessment for Elementary Schools and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, which is being used for monitoring and assessment.
The state has also launched Project Intodelh, which focuses on financial literacy and entrepreneurship among students. The initiative aims to equip young people with skills that can help them become more economically self-reliant.
During the conclave, Mizoram submitted proposals related to the implementation of Samagra Shiksha 3.0 and PM-USHA. The state also proposed developing education strategies that reflect its geographical conditions and the needs of its population.
The discussions at the conclave highlighted issues related to school access, infrastructure, connectivity, teacher availability and the implementation of the National Education Policy. Mizoram's proposals sought greater coordination between the Centre and northeastern states in addressing these challenges.