Mizoram board class 10 results: Pass percentage rises to 80.31%

Aizawl: The pass percentage in the Mizoram board's class 10 final examinations rose to 80.31 this year, officials said on Thursday, announcing the results.
Last year, 76.68 per cent of students had cleared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), they said.
This year, a total of 18,257 students appeared in the examinations held in February and March. Of the 8,448 boys who sat for the exam, 81.16 per cent passed. In comparison, 79.59 per cent of 9,809 girls passed the exam, they added.
From this year, the MBSE stopped publishing lists of rankings, distinctions, or divisions.
Officials said the decision was aimed at discouraging competition among students and shifting the focus towards quality and competency-based education.
State-aided schools remained top performers with a 96.92 per cent success rate. Private schools recorded a success rate of 89.38 per cent, while state-run schools recorded a 72.02 pass percentage.
A total of 146 schools achieved a perfect 100 per cent success rate, while no students passed in 13 schools, officials said.
Ten of these underperforming schools are under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) programme, they said.
Among the state's 11 districts, south Mizoram's Siaha ranked first with a pass percentage of 89.71, followed closely by Serchhip at 89.49 per cent and Hnahthial at 89.11 per cent.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy