Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh demand more central assistance for infrastructure at pre-budget meet

Aizawl/Itanagar: Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers-in charge of Finance from various states and Union Territories attended the pre-Budget consultation meeting held in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh governments during the meeting have demanded additional financial assistance from the Centre to further strengthen their infrastructural projects.

An official in Aizawl said that Mizoram Minister Vanlalthlana participated in the pre-budget consultation meeting held on Saturday with states and Union Territories under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vanlalthlana was accompanied by the Deputy Secretary of the Finance Department, Rosiamliana.