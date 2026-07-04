Mixed reactions in Uttarakhand over decision to replace Madrasa Board with new education authority

Udham Singh Nagar: The Uttarakhand government's decision, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, to abolish the Madarsa Board and introduce a new education model, the State Minority Education Authority, has drawn mixed reactions from residents of the border town of Khatima.
Locals shared differing views on the Chief Minister's decision. While some described it as a positive step towards improving the education system and establishing a uniform education framework, others stressed the need for dialogue with all sections of society and greater transparency during its implementation.
Several residents said that if the new system ensures better quality education for all children, it should be welcomed. They believe that a common education system will provide students with greater opportunities in the future.
At the same time, some citizens said the government should take into account the sentiments and suggestions of the minority community while implementing the reforms, so that the objective of improving education benefits every section of society.
Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Kamil Khan, said dissolving the Madrasa Board and implementing the State Minority Education Authority would be beneficial for the youth of the minority community.
"See, this historic decision taken by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami--dissolving the Madrasa Board and implementing the State Minority Education Authority--will prove to be very beneficial for the youth of the minority community. With this, when the youth of the minority community move forward and complete their education, they will have acquired worldly education along with their religious education (Deeni Taleem). Consequently, they will be able to serve the country in various professions, such as doctors, engineers, and IAS or PCS officers," he said.
Another resident, Shakoor Rahman, also welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Dhami.
"I first want to most warmly welcome and thank the Chief Minister for this historic decision. Behind this historic decision of the Chief Minister is a far-reaching vision, which has worked to connect the children of the minority community to the mainstream by dissolving the Madrasa Board," he said.
He added, "Whatever the child studies will be under the Minority Education Development Authority, using the NCERT medium. The Muslim child from the minority community will also study the NCERT syllabus. Because of this, I believe that the Muslim child of the minority community--who until now was deprived of subjects like Hindi, English, and NCERT--will now be able to acquire worldly education along with religious education (Deeni Taleem)."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.