Mixed reactions in Uttarakhand over decision to replace Madrasa Board with new education authority



Another resident, Shakoor Rahman, also welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Dhami.

"I first want to most warmly welcome and thank the Chief Minister for this historic decision. Behind this historic decision of the Chief Minister is a far-reaching vision, which has worked to connect the children of the minority community to the mainstream by dissolving the Madrasa Board," he said.

He added, "Whatever the child studies will be under the Minority Education Development Authority, using the NCERT medium. The Muslim child from the minority community will also study the NCERT syllabus. Because of this, I believe that the Muslim child of the minority community--who until now was deprived of subjects like Hindi, English, and NCERT--will now be able to acquire worldly education along with religious education (Deeni Taleem)."

