MIT researchers develop AI system to simulate sand, fluids and proteins using a common framework

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of British Columbia (UBC) and other institutions have developed an artificial intelligence system that can simulate the movement and behaviour of materials ranging from collapsing sand and flowing liquids to deformable objects and changing protein structures.

Called WorldParticle, the system uses a deep-learning architecture to represent different materials as collections of tiny particles and predict how they move over time. The researchers report that it modelled changes in protein structures using time steps 100 times larger than those used in conventional numerical simulations.

The research was announced by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) on November 9. The team plans to present its findings at the ACM SIGGRAPH Asia conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques.

The project addresses a limitation in conventional scientific simulation, where researchers often need separate computational tools to study different physical processes. Modelling flowing water, deformable materials, granular substances such as sand and molecular structures typically requires specialised numerical solvers built around the equations governing each system.

WorldParticle uses a common architecture to model these different processes. It breaks an object into thousands or millions of tiny three-dimensional points, known as particles, and tracks their positions, velocities and physical properties. A neural network then predicts how these particles will move in the next stage of the simulation.

Peter Yichen Chen, a former MIT postdoctoral researcher and now an assistant professor at UBC, compared the system's architecture to ChatGPT.

“It is a similar architecture to ChatGPT. But instead of predicting one word at a time to write a piece of text, we are predicting how these particles will move, one step at a time,” Chen said.