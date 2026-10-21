Missionary school principal attacked by unidentified miscreants in J'khand's Khunti

"We received information about the incident around 9.30 am. The police rushed to the spot and initially took him to the Sadar Hospital, from where doctors referred him to a hospital in Ranchi. We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify the miscreants," Khunti SP Rishabha Garg told reporters.

Father Barla sustained head injuries. His condition is said to be stable. At the time of the incident, Barla was present in the staff room of the school, another officer said.

According to doctors, he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon such as a knife.